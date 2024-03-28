Hong Kong – Two tenders awarded for second batch of Light Public Housing projects

Two tenders awarded for second batch of Light Public Housing projects *********************************************************************



The Housing Bureau and the Architectural Services Department (ArchSD) announced today (March 28) that two tenders for the design and construction of the second batch of Light Public Housing (LPH) projects, i.e. Public Works Project Contract no. SS M520, Design and Construction of Light Public Housing at Lok On Pai, Siu Lam, and Public Works Project Contract no. SS M521, Design and Construction of Light Public Housing at Tuen Mun Area 54 and Sheung On Street/Sheung Ping Street, Chai Wan, have been awarded to Able – Chun Wo Joint Venture upon assessment.



The first batch of LPH projects comprises four projects, located respectively at Yau Pok Road, Yuen Long, Tuen Mun Area 3A, Choi Hing Road, Ngau Tau Kok, and Olympic Avenue, Kai Tak, providing a total of around 17 000 units. The construction works of all these sites have been commenced since December 2023.



The second batch of LPH projects will provide a total of around 13 000 units. Among them, the construction works of the Lok On Pai, Siu Lam, Tuen Mun Area 54, and Sheung On Street/Sheung Ping Street, Chai Wan, projects, providing a total of around 11 500 units, will commence by phases shortly. The remaining LPH projects at Hang Kwong Street, Ma On Shan, and the conversion of five vacant or to-be-vacant school premises will be tendered out in mid-2024.



In order to improve the living conditions and quality of the people living in inadequate housing as soon as possible, the ArchSD will press ahead with relevant works at full speed to achieve the target of providing about 30 000 LPH units by 2027-28.

