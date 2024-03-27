Jack Sparacino’s New Book, “Proof of Life Volume 3: How Did I Miss All That?” Explores What It Means to Truly be Alive, Versus Experiencing Life as a Passive Participant

Fulton Books author Jack Sparacino, a social psychologist and former market research and aerospace veteran, has completed his most recent book, “Proof of Life Volume 3: How Did I Miss All That?”: a collection of stories and ruminations designed to help readers reflect upon their existence and recognize the people and things that provide them with their own proof of life.

After retiring from United Technologies in 2006, author Jack Sparacino began writing a newspaper column, which began to address many of the basic themes that he would later explore in his “Proof of Life” series. The author now resides in Quincy, Massachusetts, having previously lived in eight other states around the country and making dozens of moves. He is surrounded by friends and family and is blessed with two lovely little dogs.

Sparacino shares, “This third volume in the ‘Proof of Life’ series further expands our outlook on and philosophy about being truly alive, as opposed to simply going through the motions. Doing the things and associating with people that bring you joy, from your family to your vocation and everything in between.

“Far too many Americans find themselves in debt and living in a dead end, working dull and sometimes extremely stressful jobs with no particular future. All of us can take at least a few steps in a better direction that will bring us far more satisfaction with our lives and those we truly care about. Being truly alive in our core and living life to its fullest, even under extraordinarily difficult conditions at times, is what binds us all together as human beings. We always have a choice between a life that no one will remember after we are gone and one that is filled with spiritual and emotional richness.”

Published by Fulton Books, Jack Sparacino's book is a thought-provoking read

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Proof of Life Volume 3: How Did I Miss All That?"

