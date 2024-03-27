Fulcrum Digital Appoints Sathish Raghunathan as Chief Financial Officer

Fulcrum Digital, a global enterprise AI organization, today announced the appointment of Sathish Raghunathan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Sathish joins the company with a distinguished career spanning over two decades, marked by strategic financial leadership and transformative growth in the IT sector.

Sathish brings a wealth of experience from his tenures at Wipro, Ensono, and Kin + Carta, where he played influential roles in shaping financial strategies amidst evolving market dynamics. His proven expertise across diverse sectors, including SaaS, Data Center and Cloud services, Consulting, and Digital Transformation, makes him a strategic addition to the management team for Fulcrum Digital’s next phase of growth.

Throughout his extensive 22+ year’s career, Sathish has successfully led the finance function through varied economic conditions. From times of growth to challenging downturns, including sailing through the mortgage crisis and the recent global health pandemic, his leadership has always been resilient. As a trusted advisor and catalyst for change, Sathish has played key roles in guiding companies through transformative events such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, establishing himself as a seasoned and visionary finance leader within the technology sector.

Commenting on the appointment Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO of Fulcrum Digital said: “We are exhilarated to welcome Sathish to our leadership team as we continue to scale our platform engineering, digital services, and AI Platform assets. His proven track record of driving financial strategies amidst growth and challenges aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our financial foundation, investment in innovation and merging technologies, and drive sustainable growth

“I am excited to join the Fulcrum Digital team during this pivotal phase of growth and innovation,” said Sathish Raghunathan, CFO of Fulcrum Digital. “The company’s cutting-edge platform engineering capabilities, coupled with its deep tech expertise in digital transformation, present immense opportunities for value creation. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen financial discipline, operational rigor, and drive strategic initiatives that fuel our trajectory as an industry leader.”

Sathish holds multiple professional qualifications as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Associate Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA), and a Chartered Accountant (CA). His multifaceted background spanning financial strategy, planning, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, operations, and accounting will be instrumental in shaping Fulcrum Digital’s future success.