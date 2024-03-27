Christopher Leigh Dodson Releases New YA Fantasy

In this thrilling continuation of the series, readers will journey alongside Sol and her companions as they seek refuge in a new land, following the loss of their previous home. From the ashes of their past, they rise to build a kingdom that promises hope and prosperity. But amidst the challenges of construction and adaptation to an unfamiliar environment, a discovery awaits that will change everything – mancing magic.

As Sol and her allies delve deeper into the mysteries of this newfound magic, they uncover its power and potential. However, with great power comes great peril, and the temptation to harness these forces may lead some down a dangerous path of obsession and corruption. In a realm where magic is both a beacon of hope and a harbinger of destruction, the choices made will shape the destiny of all.

Archmage Introductory to Magic invites readers to embark on an adventure brimming with wonder, danger, and the enduring spirit of resilience. From the construction of a kingdom to the unraveling of secrets, every page pulsates with excitement and intrigue.

Christopher Leigh Dodson, the mastermind behind The Archmage Series, draws inspiration from his own experiences and imagination to craft a tale that resonates with readers of all ages. With a passion for storytelling that knows no bounds, Dodson weaves a narrative that transcends the realms of fantasy, leaving an indelible mark on the literary landscape.

Readers can grab their copies of Archmage Introductory to Magic, now available on pre-order for a release date of April 1st, 2024, and join Sol and her companions on an unforgettable quest for magic, adventure, and the ultimate meaning of home.

