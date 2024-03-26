Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $17 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $17 million (with photo) ***************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (March 25) and today (March 26) conducted anti-narcotics operations in Chai Wan and Tai Po and seized a total of about 30.35 kilograms of suspected dangerous drugs with a total estimated market value of about $17 million. Two men were arrested.



Yesterday afternoon, Customs in Chai Wan intercepted a 32-year-old and an 18-year-old men who were moving a batch of carton boxes. After examination, about 30kg of suspected ketamine was found concealed inside a batch of protein power packages inside the boxes. The duo was then arrested.



After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers today escorted the 32-year old man to a residence in Tai Po for a search. Inside the premises, Customs officers seized about 350 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a small amount of suspected ketamine and a batch of drug packaging paraphernalia.



An investigation is ongoing.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).