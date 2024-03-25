Law Firm Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC Unveils Striking New Logo Sign for Philadelphia Office

Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC is pleased to announce the unveiling of their new logo sign for their satellite office located at 12000 Bustleton Avenue, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19116. The new logo sign represents the law firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services to the Philadelphia community and beyond. The sleek and modern design of the logo sign reflects the firm’s focus on professionalism, integrity, and successful outcomes for their clients.

Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC is known for their expertise in a wide range of legal practice areas, including personal injury, such as Car Accidents, truck accidents, and other personal injury claims, as well as family law, civil law, and criminal defense. With the unveiling of the new logo sign, the firm reaffirms their presence in the Philadelphia legal community and their ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier legal representation.

Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC, provides clients with convenient access to the law firm’s experienced attorneys and comprehensive legal services. The new logo sign is a visual representation of the firm’s dedication to serving the legal needs of individuals and businesses in the Philadelphia area. With this expansion, the firm reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-tier legal representation and building solid relationships with the residents of Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

For more information about Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC, please visit its website: www.vyzlaw.net. For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please call (267) 317-8889.

