Dr. Tekemia Dorsey Set to Host First-Ever Poverty Townhalls and Leadership Training in Baltimore Cou

Blueprint Development & Poverty Townhall Tour Aims to Equip Leaders and Aspiring Leaders With Actionable Blueprints Tailored to Combating Poverty on a Local Level

BALTIMORE – March 23, 2024 – PRLog — In a groundbreaking move to combat poverty from the top down, Dr. Tekemia Dorsey, CEO, speaker, author, and founder of Breaking The Cycle of Poverty, is launching the Blueprint Development & Poverty Townhall Tour. This first-of-its- kind initiative will provide comprehensive poverty training and development for leaders and aspiring leaders as they design blueprints to address poverty in their communities, organizations, or a combination thereof.

The comprehensive program has a dual focus – providing in-depth poverty training through leadership development sessions while facilitating a series of groundbreaking Poverty Townhalls. These town halls will be the inaugural events of their kind worldwide, creating a forum for communities to construct actionable blueprints tailored to combating poverty on a local level.

While government agencies and non-profits strive to assist those in need through funding and resources, a glaring gap exists in preparing leaders with the necessary knowledge and strategy to enact lasting solutions. Dr. Dorsey’s initiatives aim to bridge this divide, empowering participants with poverty specific training to drive measurable impact.

With the support of Governor Wes Moore, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, County- and City Councilman, Delegates, and Congressmen, Dr. Dorsey’s tour kicks off a yearlong slate of events, activities, and initiatives aimed at transformative solutions to the vexing issue of poverty.

“Poverty statistics in Baltimore County sit at 9.9% of roughly 828,000 residents and 22.3% in Baltimore City with 565,239 residents. Poverty statistics influx throughout the state of Maryland but remain a concern for humanity and longevity of life and success.” Dr. Dorsey stated.

The Blueprint Development & Poverty Townhall Tour, in partnership with the esteemed Community College of Baltimore County, marks the second major initiative in Dr. Dorsey’s comprehensive efforts. It follows on the heels of the successful Parent & Youth Transition Conference themed “Breaking Poverty Cycles.” This ongoing momentum underscores her steadfast commitment to moving the needle on one of society’s most pervasive and complex challenges.

The tour will span six CCBC campuses – Essex, Catonsville, Dundalk, Hunt Valley, Randallstown, and Owings Mills – from late April through May 2024. Due to capacity constraints, seating for the invaluable training will be limited.

Registration for the Blueprint Development & Poverty Townhall Tour opens on March 27, 2024, with ticket prices starting at $249.00 for those seeking CPD/CEU credits. General Admission is FREE. Participants may be eligible to receive continuing professional development (CPD) or continuing education units (CEUs) through their involvement.

Community organizations and volunteers are encouraged to join this groundswell effort, uniting stakeholders in the war on poverty. As this pioneering initiative takes shape, all eyes will be on Baltimore as a potential model for nationwide replication and impact.

To learn more about Dr. Dorsey’s impactful work, visit https://www.dtdenterprises.com or email info@dtdenterprises.com.

About Dr. Tekemia Dorsey

A renowned expert on breaking the cycles of poverty, Dr. Tekemia Dorsey is the founder and driving force behind the Breaking The Cycle of Poverty movement. Through her books, speaking engagements, and trailblazing initiatives like the Blueprint Tour, she propels sustainable solutions and equips communities for transformative change.