The Reading Glass Books Showcases a Literary Spectacle in The New York Times Book Review

Discover 22 literary gems beyond the shelves.
New Jerseys beloved bookstore, The Reading Glass Books, proudly shares a collection of 22 captivating titles in the highly anticipated March 24, 2024, issue of The New York Times Book Review. This literary extravaganza offers a panoramic view of diverse genres and storytelling styles, transcending local boundaries to captivate readers far and wide.
Within the pages of The New York Times Book Review, visually stunning mock-ups of the 22 featured books await, offering a tantalizing glimpse into a world of rich narratives.
Catch on the March 24, 2024, issue the following:
- Bosco the Beagle by Sharon S. Howard
- Political Poetry: Finding the Words for Real Communication by Christina Walsh
- The Ancient Chinese Super State of Primary Societies: Taoist Philosophy for the 21st Century by You-Sheng Li
- Run Through It: A Spiritual Journey Through Lifes Roadblocks and Obstacles by George B. Prude
- Opening to the Realness of God by Douglas H. Melloy
- Cannabis for Seniors by Doc Beverly A. Potter
- Four Legged Heroes: The Mama Magina Books by Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman
- Cleophus the Clogging Cow by Lionel Jones
- The Game: Lets play space ships by Scott Rivera
- Understanding Spirituality: For Older Children, Adolescents and Other Beginners by Christina Rotella
- The Day Always Comes by Richard Osborn
- Sean of the Realms by J.D. Howard
- Subjugated: Humanity Unraveled by J.A. Patrina
- A Vampires Tale: The Hunt for the Lycan by Omar Daniels
- Loukas and the Game of Chance by Anthony L. Manna
- Shadows over the Sun by Giselle J. Robin
- A Guide for Young Lawyers (and Others): Lessons from Professional Sports for the Law Business by Kaamil Ansar
- Tuskegee Airmen WWII Fighter Pilots: The Story of an Original Tuskegee Pilot, Lt. Col. Hiram E. Mann by Dr. Patrick C. Coggins
- Elysia: The Last Adventure by Malcolm Chester
- Menopausal Killer Sharks by Jan Atkinson
- An Army Firefighter in Vietnam 1970 – 1971 by Fire Chief Emeritus Michael Louis Kuk, U.S. Army 51M
- Desire For Love by Massimo Parlermo
This showcase underscores The Reading Glass Books unwavering commitment to nurturing a vibrant literary community and championing emerging authors. As the spotlight shines on these 22 literary treasures, The Reading Glass Books solidifies its dedication to showcasing contemporary literature. Dont miss this extraordinary celebration of storytelling excellence.
