Margie Greene-Moss Will Grace the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books with Her Book, “Mizzie (U R never alone): Volume 2”

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 23, 2024

Mizzie (U R Never Alone): Volume 2 by Margie Greene-Moss will be displayed by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival will take place at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, on April 20-21, 2024.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is an annual public festival celebrating community, literature, culture, and arts. Considered the largest book festival in the U.S., the event has drawn around 150,000 visitors annually. Visitors include authors, book lovers, exhibitors, celebrities, artists, and musicians. Aside from book exhibits, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosts events that include performances and storytelling for children, author signings, and panel discussions.

Mizzie (U R never alone): Volume 2 continues the story of Mizzie, who sees visions of God as a preschooler, in Mizzie (U R never alone). Mizzie is an ordinary girl watched by spiritual beings. Despite her struggles and life challenges, she still sees visions of God that guide her through her paths. In this volume, Mizzie goes through life by trial and error. But before its too late, she learns the value of a Godly life.

The story is based on real-life events. The author uses her life lessons in her book to let the readers reflect on their lives for guidance as well.

Get a copy of Mizzie (U R never alone): Volume 2 by Margie Greene-Moss on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit grandmamargieknowitall.com and email grandmamargie411@gmail.com to learn more about the author and her works.

Authors Biography:

Margie Greene-Moss is a retired registered nurse. In 1978, she and her family relocated from New York to Dublin, Georgia, where she worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital for twenty years. In 2017, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she now resides with her family. Ms. Margie has five well-established and God-blessed children, and she is a grandmother and great-grandmother. As a speaker, Ms. Margie teaches church and spiritual groups about spiritual growth as well as domestic and relationship violence. She has previously authored two short books: Mizzie (UR Never Alone) and Mizzie (U R Never Alone): Volume 2. Her third book, How to Be Entrenched with the Son of God, is a demonstration of her growth, wisdom, and knowledge of The Most High God. Additionally, she writes for two Facebook pages: angelsandvisionsreveal.com and Mizzie UR never alone. Ms. Margie currently attends The BBC School of Theology in Fairburn, Georgia, where she is pursuing a masters degree in Theology.

Mizzie (U R never alone): Volume 2

Author: Margie Greene-Moss

Genre: Parenting & Relationships

Publisher: Page Publishing

Published Date: May 29, 2020