Hong Kong – Speech by CS at Opening Ceremony of “Art@Harbour 2024” (English only) (with photos/video)

Speech by CS at Opening Ceremony of “Art@Harbour 2024” (English only) (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



Following is the speech by the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, at the Opening Ceremony of “Art@Harbour 2024” today (March 24):

Kenneth (Member of the Legislative Council, Mr Kenneth Fok), Nikki (Non-Executive Director of the Sino Group, Ms Nikki Ng), Richard (Executive Vice President of the K11 Group, Mr Richard Cheung), Amanda (Managing Director of the First Initiative Foundation, Ms Amanda Cheung), Douglas (Chairman of the Museum Advisory Committee, Professor Douglas So), Mr Inoko (Founder of teamLab, Mr Toshiyuki Inoko), artists, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Good evening. A warm welcome to you for joining this grand opening of “Art@Harbour 2024”. I am especially pleased to welcome you all here at Tamar Park, with Victoria Harbour as our signature backdrop.

“Art@Harbour” was first launched in 2022 as an innovative integration of art, science and technology. That creative happening was so well received by many – not just here in Hong Kong, but also all over the world – that we have brought it back.

This year’s collaborations include more partners as well as international artists.

Like the first “Art@Harbour”, this year’s edition features many playful creations on both sides of Victoria Harbour. They include the “teamLab: Continuous” exhibition, which consists of two large-scale, art-and-sound installations – one featuring hundreds of brilliant egg lights, the other lighting up the park trees.

Together, they transform Tamar Park into a colourful festival of lights. For that, we thank international art collective teamLab, as well as our own Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

And, still on Hong Kong side, there is a lighting exhibition named “Science in Art”, featuring two interactive art installations by Hong Kong’s own LAAB Architects and artist Dylan Kwok.

Across the harbour, on Kowloon side, we have an “out-of-this-world” totem sculpture by artist Alicja Kwade. Many thanks to K11 Group and Pace Gallery for bringing the universe to Hong Kong in a work of art that integrates space, time and science.

The Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront also features “Chromaflux”, a digital art exhibition presented by artists from Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, France and Germany. That international collaboration was made possible by Sino Group and HKWALLS, a Hong Kong arts organisation.

And then there is “Voyage with Van Gogh”, inspired by the legendary artist and Hong Kong’s own Victoria Harbour. The LED art installation, alongside the historic Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower, was realised by Spain’s VISURA Studio and artist Vritis. It is also paired with music composed by Leon Ko and performed by pianist Niu Niu and violinist Wang Liang.

For that multi-sensory experience, we thank the First Initiative Foundation, in co-operation with the Van Gogh Heritage Foundation, as well as our own Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.

Taking this opportunity, I would also like to thank our various bureaux and departments, as well as the Hong Kong Tourism Board, for making this year’s “Art@Harbour” such a creative celebration of art, tourism and life.

“Art@Harbour”, let me add, is just one of the many high-profile events that make up Hong Kong’s Art March series.

The “Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship: Exhibition Series” opened last week. The three-day Hong Kong International Cultural Summit continues through tomorrow. Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central open in just a few days, and the 48th Hong Kong International Film Festival starts screening this coming Thursday.

All these, and many other art and cultural events, make a compelling case for Hong Kong’s fast-rising role as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

Ladies and gentlemen, Hong Kong believes in the power of art and culture to unite, to inspire, and to create a community – and an economy – that reward us all.

I look forward to working with you in creating a mega-event economy – in making Hong Kong a more dynamic and livable city.

I wish you all a memorable evening, and a year filled with art and innovation. Thank you very much.