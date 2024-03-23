White Lake Presbyterian Church Food for Friends Pantry Hits Milestone, Serving Over 200 People Since March 2021

With an increase in food insecurity in the community, contributions are appreciated by the church as well as those in need.

Since its inception in March 2021, White Lake Presbyterian Church’s food pantry, Food for Friends, has become a beacon of hope for the community, providing essential support to over 200 individuals in need. As the demand for assistance continues to rise, the church is calling for increased donations of non-perishable food items and monetary contributions.

The growing need for assistance underscores the vital role that community-driven initiatives like the White Lake Presbyterian Church’s food pantry play in supporting vulnerable individuals and families. From canned tuna and chicken to beans, spaghetti O’s, pasta and sauce, mac and cheese, fruits and veggies, granola, peanut butter crackers, and peanut butter and jelly, every contribution makes a difference in alleviating food insecurity in the area.

“We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received thus far,” said a spokesperson for White Lake Presbyterian Church. “However, the need continues to grow, and we urge individuals and businesses in our community to join us in our mission to combat hunger and provide for those in need.”

Donations can be made in the form of non-perishable food items or monetary contributions via checks or Venmo (@WhiteLakePresbyterianChurch). For more information on how to donate, please visit https://foodforfriendspantry.org/. White Lake Presbyterian Church is located at 4805 Highland Rd, White Lake Charter Township, MI 48383. Call (248) 887-4654 to learn more.

About White Lake Presbyterian Church

White Lake Presbyterian Church is committed to serving its community through various outreach programs, including its food pantry initiative, Food for Friends. Since its founding, the church has remained dedicated to providing support and assistance to those in need, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity.