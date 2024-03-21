Hong Kong – Treasures from Sacred Hill Exhibition reopens after renewal (with photos)

Treasures from Sacred Hill Exhibition reopens after renewal (with photos) *************************************************************************



Curated by the Antiquities and Monuments Office (AMO), the Treasures from Scared Hill Exhibition at MTR Sung Wong Toi Station, upon completion of renewal, will reopen tomorrow (March 22).



This is the first renewal since its launch in June 2021. ​In addition to renewing the exhibits of the existing section “Song-Yuan Archaeological Discoveries at Sung Wong Toi”, the renewed exhibition also features a new section “Sung Wong Toi and Maritime Trade”. On display will be a total of more than 500 archaeological finds unearthed during the construction of Sung Wong Toi Station, including Longquan-type celadons, Qingbai and pale celadon ware, writing implements, architectural components, bronze coins, incense burners, and ceramic ware with ink writing of the Song-Yuan period. Most of them are being displayed for the first time.



​The section “Sung Wong Toi and Maritime Trade” showcases the export ware of China such as the celadon ware of Longquan, black-glazed teacups from Fujian and Meiping unearthed from the site of Sung Wong Toi. Many of them were stamped or with inscriptions and are valuable records for the study of the Maritime Silk Road in the Song dynasty.



By means of QR codes, the exhibition introduces, through texts, photos and audio guides, the daily lives of Song people such as tea drinking and competition, incense burning, lifestyle of literati, architecture, currency and cargo transportation. By scanning the QR codes attached to the display cabinets, visitors can learn about the everyday lives in Hong Kong during the Song dynasty.



​Due to the discovery of archaeological finds during the construction of Sung Wong Toi Station, the MTR Corporation Limited (MTRCL) commissioned professional archaeologists to conduct archaeological excavations and unearthed a large number of archaeological remains dating to the Song and Yuan dynasties. The AMO has collaborated with the MTRCL to display the archaeological finds in batches at the station since June 2021 to facilitate public understanding of the archaeological achievements.



For details of the exhibition, please visit the AMO website: www.amo.gov.hk/en/visitor-centre/exhibitions/sung-wong-toi-station/index.html or call 2208 4488 for enquiries.