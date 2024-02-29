ASA Explores IVS 500 Financial Instruments Standards in Upcoming Webinar

HERNDON, Va. – Feb. 27, 2024 – PRLog — ASA is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar, titled “BV543 Introduction to International Valuation Standards Council-Financial Instruments Standards,” scheduled for Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

A vital learning opportunity for professionals in the valuation field, tax directors, tax planning professionals, CFOs, and controllers, this webinar will introduce IVS 500, a key element in the International Valuation Standards Council’s (IVSC) Standards, effective January 2025. Delivered by renowned experts, Lawrence Levine, Managing Director at Lincoln International LLC, Lucas Weiss, Director at Lincoln International LLC, and Douglas Summa, Vice Chairman at IVSC Financial Instruments Board, participants will be guided through essential aspects, including governance, data and inputs, methods and models, and quality control about the valuation of level 1, 2, and 3 securities on a global scale.

Upon completion of this course, participants will be equipped to:

Summarize the objectives of IVS 500.

Explain the valuation concepts and principles underlying IVS 500.

Explain why IVS 500 is important and fills a void in the valuation profession.

Define a global set of valuation standards for financial instruments.

To register or for more information please visit https://bit.ly/ 48jEGf4 or contact us at (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society’s free “Find an Appraiser” Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.