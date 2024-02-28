Author Kimberly DeAnn’s New Book, “Hey, Sis! Notes of Encouragement for Faith-Filled Sister-Friends,” is a Collection of Letters to Help Readers Overcome Their Challenges

Kimberly DeAnn, a disciple for Christ on a mission to spread His unconditional, relentless love to others, has completed her new book, “Hey, Sis! Notes of Encouragement for Faith-Filled Sister-Friends”: a collection of love notes written in a comfortable and conversational style to help readers overcome the various struggles they encounter on a daily basis.

A servant-leader, wife, mother of five, and Nonnie to her five grandchildren, author Kimberly DeAnn endeavors to make a multigenerational impact by helping all women become confident in their God-given identity—to live fearlessly no matter what their age and to step boldly into their unique purpose. Through her multiplatform ministry work as a podcast host, public speaker, study group leader, and writer, the author shares glory stories to encourage women of all faith backgrounds to embrace grace through the grit of life. “Imperfect but perfectly loved” is the creed that keeps her resolved.

Meant to be shared with every woman in your life, “Hey, Sis! Notes of Encouragement for Faith-Filled Sister-Friends” offers encouragement and insight to propel women through the trials of everyday challenges. Using her personal experiences, the author shares insights on how to combat the self-defeating stinking thinking that plagues the female psyche.

“Seven years of taking authority over my thought life culminated into a deep desire to help other passionate but weary God gals to do the same,” shares Kimberly. “I found a better way, and I want you to, as well! With every pen stroke, because it didn’t start out digital, I pray you feel the love of a sister who’s rooting for you, cheering you on, and speaking truth and love into your very heart…one encouraging love note at a time!”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kimberly DeAnn’s enlightening tale is the perfect tool for group settings of solo reading and will help provide readers with both encouragement and strength in order to push through their mental blocks and forge ahead towards a brighter and more fulfilling existence in God’s glory.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Hey, Sis! Notes of Encouragement for Faith-Filled Sister-Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.