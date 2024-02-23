the*gamehers Awards 2024: Celebrating Fierce Women in Gaming

Overview:

the*gamehers Awards 2024 shines a spotlight on the outstanding achievements and contributions of women and femme-identifying individuals in the gaming industry. This annual event celebrates talent, innovation, and leadership across various categories, including game development, streaming, competitive play, and community support.

Event Details:

When: Friday, March 1, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM (EST)

Where: Skillshot Media, Atlanta

The ceremony will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and ESTV.

Highlights:

Winners will be announced in over 27 award categories, including Best Indie Game Developer, Streamer of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year.

There will be special entertainment, including live musical performances by renowned artists, as well as gaming-themed activities.

Attendees:

The event will host a mix of industry professionals, content creators, fans, and media representatives. Notable attendees include executives from major gaming companies, top streamers, and gaming-centric organizations.

Media representatives interested in covering the event are invited to register for press access via the event website or contact awards@thegamehers.com.

Join the Celebration:

the*gamehers welcomes you to this celebration that highlights the significant contributions and achievements of women and femme-identifying individuals in gaming. Tune in to witness the future of gaming unfold at the*gamehers Awards 2024.

About the*gamehers:

the*gamehers is a global community dedicated to supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals. Through events, workshops, and online platforms, the*gamehers aims to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming industry.