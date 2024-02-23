JCS Marketing Inc. Partners with California Citrus Mutual to Present the 2024 Citrus Showcase

JCS Marketing Inc., a leading marketing firm specializing in agricultural industries, proudly announces its partnership with California Citrus Mutual (CCM) to present the highly anticipated 2024 Citrus Showcase. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, CA.

The 2024 Citrus Showcase is poised to be a premier gathering for citrus industry professionals, offering a diverse array of informative workshops, CEU courses, a dynamic tradeshow, and an industry luncheon featuring keynote speaker California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with California Citrus Mutual for the 2024 Citrus Showcase,” said Jason Scott, CEO and Publisher of JCS Marketing Inc. “This collaboration empowers us to deliver an enriched agenda and elevated content, providing attendees with invaluable insights.”

Concurrently, JCS Marketing, Inc. is proud to announce the return of FACES OF CITRUS, a special industry-focused publication spotlighting the leaders of the citrus industry for its second year. FACES aims to showcase the individuals’ driving success within the citrus sector, offering readers insights into their stories and specialties.

“FACES provides a unique platform for industry professionals to tell their stories reaching over 5,000 citrus growers, consultant, packers and handlers, the largest circulation of California citrus industry,” added Scott. “It’s an opportunity to honor the heartbeat of the citrus industry.”

The Citrus Showcase is open to the public, with complimentary attendance to all sessions except for the industry luncheon, which requires advance registration. JCS Marketing and CCM invite growers and allied agricultural industry members to join them for a day of education, networking, and industry networking.

For more information and registration, visit myaglife.com/events-citrus-mutual/.