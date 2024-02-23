CompassIntel.com Announces the 2024 autoXreport Innovator Award Winners Honoring Companies in Autotech

Compass Intelligence (compassintel.com), a global market research and advisory tech firm, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2nd annual 2024 autoXreport Innovator Awards. The 2024 autoXreport Innovator Awards honor the most innovative companies in autonomous, electric, fleets, driver/vehicle technology, and automotive innovation across the globe. Nominations were received in January and February of 2024 and came in from editors, analysts, PR/marketing, executives, and industry influencers.

The 2024 autoXreport Award Winners Are As Follows:

EV Battery Innovator – Gotion

Automotive Chipset Innovator – Infineon

Automotive Accelerator Innovator – Cox Automotive

ADAS Innovator – Qualcomm

Driver Safety Innovator – Inseego

Vehicle eCommerce Innovator – Amazon

Infotainment Innovator – Marelli

Vehicle Data Analytics Innovator – Dynatron Software

Car Sharing Innovator – Turo

Robotaxi Innovator – Baidu

Aftermarket Vehicle Innovator – Solera

EV Fleet Management Innovator – Verizon Connect – EV Suitability Tool

Intelligent Transportation Innovator – Iteris

EV Charging Innovator – ChargePoint

Smart Traffic Infrastructure Innovator – ITC Intelligent Traffic Control Ltd

Autonomous Shuttle Innovator – Beep

Autonomous Delivery Innovator – Ottonomy

Mobility as a Service Innovator – Uber Technologies

Autonomous Parking Innovator – NTT Data

Machine Vision Camera Innovator – Zebra Technologies

AI in Automotive Innovator – BlackBerry QNX

Autonomous Fleet Innovator of the Year – Zoox

Electric Heavy Duty/Trucking Innovator of the Year – Einride

Autonomous Trucking Innovator of the Year – Kodiak Robotics

Autonomous Vehicle Innovator of the Year – Aurora

“Over the last year, we witnessed an explosion of automotive innovation from solutions that focus on driver safety to advancements in the driver experience and the way we shop, learn, and purchase vehicles,” states CEO of Compass Intelligence and the founder of autoXreport.com. “We are excited and honored to announce the innovator award recipients of the 2nd annual autoXreport.com awards.”

