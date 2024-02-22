Unlocking Aircraft Appraisal Excellence: NAFA & ASA’s Dynamic Program Soars in Tucson

HERNDON, Va. – Feb. 20, 2024 – PRLog — NAFA and ASA are pleased to announce the NAFA/ASA Aircraft Appraisal Continuing Education Program, scheduled for April 16, 2024, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass in Tucson, AZ.

This annual event is the ultimate hub for cutting-edge insights into equipment valuation.

Jointly sponsored by NAFA and ASA, this 1-day program offers aviation professionals critical updates on trends in aircraft appraisal and an overview of best practices. Whether a seasoned appraiser or new to the field, participants will gain valuable insights into the factors shaping the aircraft appraisal process across various markets.

The program includes a diverse range of sessions featuring expert presenters:

Update from ASA Headquarters by Richard Berkemeier, ASA, International Past President

Business Aircraft Market Update & Analysis by Phil Winters, IADA Chairman

Helicopter Market Update by Richard Hart, ASA, Senior Appraiser, Hart Aircraft Appraisal, LLC

Helicopter Valuation Case Study by Dr. Vitaly Guzhva, Ph.D., ASA, Professor, College of Business, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Expert Witness Preparation for ASA Members by Dr. Robert E. Gallagher, Ph.D., ASA, Aircraft Systems Group, Inc., and Dr. Vitaly Guzhva, Ph.D., ASA

Understanding Computerized Maintenance Tracking from the Appraiser’s Perspective by Mark Steinbeck, Chief Commercial Officer, JSSI Maintenance Software, and George Kleros, ASA, SVP, JSSI Advisory Services

Advanced Air Mobility and Electrification: An Interview with Cyrus Sigari, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, UP. Partners (invited), moderated by David Crick, ASA, International Past President

The event also provides an opportunity for ASA Members to earn eight hours of continuing education, covering Ethics, USPAP updates, and an array of relevant topics.

Platinum Event Sponsors: AIC Title Service, Embraer, Flying Finance, AirFleet Capital Inc, Aero Asset, Insured Aircraft Title Service, LLC.

“This program is a unique opportunity for aviation professionals to gain comprehensive insights into the evolving landscape of aircraft appraisal. We’ve curated a lineup of sessions and presenters that cater to both seasoned appraisers and those new to the field, providing a powerful overview of critical considerations in the appraisal process,” said program chairman, Louis Seno, ASA.

For more information or to register for the NAFA/ASA Continuing Education Program, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/ 3S44rtQ or call (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.