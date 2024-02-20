Atomic Jolt and Anthology Partner to Improve Teaching and Learning with New Integrations of Atomic Assessments and Atomic Search for Blackboard Learn

Today, Atomic Jolt, a leading innovator in educational technology, announced its strategic partnership with Anthology, a leading provider of education software solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle. This collaboration aims to elevate the education technology landscape by integrating Atomic Jolt’s cutting-edge solutions – Atomic Assessments and Atomic Search – into the Blackboard Learn LMS platform.

The integration of Atomic Assessments into Blackboard Learn will broaden the tools educators have to create, deliver, and evaluate learners. Atomic Assessments, known for its innovative item types, flexibility, and user-friendly interface, offers more ways to enhance the assessment process. Automatically syncing with the grade book and providing instructors and administrators with detailed reporting will provide visibility and continuous improvement.

Additionally, the integration of Atomic Search into the Blackboard Learn ecosystem will transform content discovery. With its advanced search capabilities, Atomic Search will enable students and instructors to find relevant content quickly, fostering a more efficient and engaging learning environment.

“We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings to the Blackboard Learn user community,” said Joel Duffin, CEO of Atomic Jolt. “We have been widely adopted in other platforms, and the integration of Atomic Assessments and Atomic Search into Blackboard Learn reflects our commitment to providing all educators and learners with powerful, user-friendly tools that drive positive outcomes.”

“We’re dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of educational institutions,” said Mary Gross, VP of Partnerships at Anthology. “The integration of Atomic Assessments and Atomic Search aligns with our mission to provide educators with tools that enhance the teaching and learning experience.”

This strategic partnership signifies a collaborative effort to advance education technology and create a more streamlined and effective learning environment for institutions globally.

About Atomic Jolt:

Atomic Jolt is a leading provider of innovative educational technology with a mission to build and deliver tools that make learning more engaging and effective. Solutions offered include SaaS products dedicated to empowering educators and enhancing the teaching and learning experience, as well as services for custom web and mobile application development, web hosting, and curriculum development. Learn more at www.atomicjolt.com.

About Anthology:

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders, and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business, and government institutions at www.anthology.com.