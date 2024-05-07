Hong Kong – SED leads HK higher education institution delegation to visit Beijing

SED leads HK higher education institution delegation to visit Beijing *********************************************************************



The Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, will lead a delegation of Hong Kong higher education institutions to visit Beijing from tomorrow (May 8) to May 10.



Members of the delegation include the Permanent Secretary for Education, Ms Michelle Li; the Chairman of the University Grants Committee (UGC), Mr Tim Lui; the Chairman of the Research Grants Council, Professor Timothy Tong; the Chairman of the Committee on Self-financing Post-secondary Education, Dr Alex Chan; and presidents or representatives of eight UGC-funded universities, 13 degree-awarding self-financing post-secondary institutions and the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.



The delegation will call on the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology, visit an institution and an enterprise related to scientific research, and conduct exchange activities at a local university.



Dr Choi will attend the closing ceremony of a Mainland study tour for Hong Kong’s promoted teachers held at the National Academy of Education Administration on May 11, and return to Hong Kong on the afternoon.



During her absence, the Under Secretary for Education, Mr Sze Chun-fai, will be the Acting Secretary for Education.