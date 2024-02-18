‘Pip and Zoe’s Amazing Adventures’ Will Be FREE to Download for Five Days (19/02/24)

Victoria, Australia – WEBWIRE – Sunday, February 18, 2024

Zoe Cottew is proud to present the Kindle edition of her vibrant, adventure-filled short story collection Pip and Zoes Amazing Adventures. Based on the authors own experiences during her childhood in the lush landscape of Indonesia, Zoe Cottews short story collection is jam-packed with excitement, exploration, and a whole lot of fun, and is made complete with Cassia Whittons breathtaking illustrations.

Zoe and her courageous little brother, Pip, are bound for adventure. Whether it is raising a pet gibbon, swimming to neighbouring islands, or saving captured squirrels, no day is the same as the last. Join them as they explore Java, Papa Theo, Jakarta, and more, learn about their surroundings, and pull themselves free from some sticky situations, always ending the day with a smile on their face and excitement for the next adventure they will go on.

Pip and Zoes Amazing Adventures will be Free and Available to Download on Amazon for Five Days (February 19, 2024, through to February 23, 2024) at: www.amazon.com/dp/B0CP9ZCNBK.

More Information:

To schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Emmie Press Author Liaison team at service@notebookpublishing.com .

About the Author:

Zoe Cottews childhood in seventies and eighties Indonesia inspired her debut collection of short stories for children, Pip and Zoes Amazing Adventures.

Growing up with a menagerie of animals, including Jemima the Gibbon, exploring the Thousand Islands in the Java Sea, making fairy gardens in the tea plantations, and digging heffalump traps in the sands of Carita Beach, resulted in a lifetime of travel and adventure for Zoe and her daring older brother, Pip.

During the course of her life so far, Zoe has lived in Indonesia, England, France, East Timor, Jordan, and Australia. When shes not drifting between the wild world of her own imagination and reality, shes adjudicating over whose turn it is to feed the dogs and put the chickens away.

Zoe, her three gorgeous children, and their goldendoodle, Spencer, currently live with Nana Helen, Uncle Rory, and Windy Indie the giant poodle, in a stone house in the woods in the beautiful Macedon Ranges, Victoria, Australia.