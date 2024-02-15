Anicut Capital leads INR 17 Crore Series A investment in design and engineering firm, Illumine-i

Illumine Industries Private Limited (Illumine-i), a leading sustainable design and engineering firm, announced today that it has raised funding from Anicut Capital to scale its operations. With this fundraise, Illumine-i is poised to double down on its vision of ‘developing assets for communities by empowering builders’ by focusing on automation, digitization and improving asset caliber. The investment would also help in Illumine-i’s expansion into new markets.

Founded in 2015 by former SolarCity and Sunrun employees Nithish Sairam and Sudarsan Krishnan, Illumine-i started with a small team of 5 with a focus on designing low voltage power plants. Over the years, the company has become the leading player in its category, offering structural & electrical engineering expertise for power plants, energy storage systems, and distribution components. Beyond the power sector, Illumine-i extends digital modeling, MEP engineering & project management expertise to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sector.

“We’re thrilled to have the backing of Anicut Capital as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Nithish Sairam, Founder & CEO of Illumine Industries Private Limited. “They resonate with our commitment of developing high-value community assets. In the next 12 months, our goal is to introduce tech-based solutions, which would directly translate into reduced risk, reduced cost and improved quality of assets for our customers.”

“Illumine-i is at the intersection of a fast-growing global market and India’s talent pool to deliver for such a market. Nithish and Sudarsan have built a very strong and scalable business in the renewable energy market “ said Adithya Bharadwaj, Vice President at Anicut Capital. “We look forward to supporting them as they expand into newer geographies, new products and continue improving the end-to-end journey for customers.”