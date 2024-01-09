Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected smuggled gold worth about $10 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected smuggled gold worth about $10 million (with photo) *************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (January 8) seized 20 gold slabs weighing about 20 kilograms in total, with an estimated market value of about $10 million, at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Control Point.

Based on risk assessment, Customs yesterday afternoon intercepted an outgoing seven-seater vehicle at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Control Point for inspection. Upon examination, Customs officers seized the batch of suspected smuggled gold in a false compartment of the vehicle’s console box. The 32-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

Customs will continue to take stringent enforcement actions against cross-boundary smuggling activities through risk assessment and intelligence analysis.

Smuggling is a serious offence. Under the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002/).