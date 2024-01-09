Angelo and TJ Haygood’s Guidebook on Creating a Healthier & Happier Marriage Was Exhibited at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2023

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, January 8, 2024

In the intricate tapestry of relationships, Angelo and TJ Haygoods book weaves practical tools, wisdom, and inspiration, offering a roadmap to cultivate lasting love and happiness.

ReadersMagnet, a self-publishing and book marketing company, showcased How to Build a Successful Marriage: 39 Activities to a Healthier & Happier Marriage by Angelo and TJ Haygood at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book event occurred from November 25 to December 3, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair, also known as the Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara, stands as the most influential book fair in the Americas and the second largest globally. It holds significant importance for publishers in Ibero-America.

Navigating the journey of marriage can be both exhilarating and challenging, especially in the initial stages. Angelo and TJ Haygoods book serves as a guide that married couples may have been searching for.

How to Build a Successful Marriage offers practical advice for couples to fortify their relationships. Drawing from their 39-plus years of experience and wisdom, Angelo and TJ Haygood share insights that will resonate with adult readers of all ages, inspiring them to nurture enduring love and happiness.

With a steadfast commitment to their marriage and a reliance on faith, the authors sought guidance from experienced couples, attended marriage seminars, consulted with counselors, and prayed with fellow Christians to overcome challenges. They aim for their book to provide the support couples need to cultivate a happier and healthier marriage.

For those keen on enhancing their marriages and singles seeking insightful knowledge, How to Build a Successful Marriage: 39 Activities to a Healthier & Happier Marriage by Angelo and TJ Haygood offers practical tools for building successful relationships, making it a must-read. The book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To learn more about the authors, visit their website at https://bsmarriage.com/.

How to Build a Successful Marriage: 39 Activities to a Healthier & Happier Marriage

Author: Angelo and TJ Haygood

Published Date: February 22, 2023

Publisher: Trilogy Christian Publishing

Genre: Christian Marriage

Author

Angelo and TJ Haygood have been married for well over 39 years and are excited to share their journey with others. For nearly 26 years, Angelo was blessed to serve as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and currently works as a senior civilian for the U.S. Space Force. Throughout his career he allowed himself to be used by God as a bible school teacher, education director, and local congregational leader.

For over 20 years TJ was employed as a highly successful executive recruiter, working in various senior leadership roles, eventually becoming the CEO of her own award-winning recruiting company. Currently, TJ runs her own travel agency while helping other business owners create their own internal travel business. TJ also dedicates her time as a Christian mentor and national Christian womens speaker. From the time they were seniors in college at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCATSU) in Greensboro, NC, they have been navigating the turbulent twists and turns of married life.

For more than 25 years as a military family, they moved from coast to coast and overseas, and they often found themselves needing assistance with various challenges of married life. With the desire to do whatever it took to honor and please God and save their marriage they sought out wise counsel from older and more mature married couples, attended marriage seminars, engaged with marriage counselors, and prayed together with fellow Christians. It is their hope that How to Build a Successful Marriage will provide the assistance couples need to grow a happier and healthier marriage.