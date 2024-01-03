NCPA welcomes the new year with another exciting weekend of NCPA@ThePark

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is excited to announce the line-up for the second week of its off-campus initiative – NCPA@thePark on 6th January and 7th January 2023 at Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Fort. Join the artistes amidst the lush green trees in an open-air setup for varied engaging live performances including western classical music, international music, spoken word and dance, spread across two evenings, free of cost (first come first serve basis).

The first event on 6th January features Rhythmic Rendezvous with Keshia B for an exhilarating evening as Keshia B showcases a vibrant mix of funk, pop, R&B, and soul, creating an explosive fusion of rhythmic melodies and soulful harmonies. Poetry and music by UnErase Poetry will follow. Vanika Sangtani and Amandeep Singh, accompanied by musician Abhin Joshi, will present poetry about love, hope and life.

7th January features musicians of the Symphony Orchestra of India perform in an evening of light classical music featuring waltzes, marches, polkas and more. Unwind with the music of beloved composers including Mozart, Johann Strauss, and more, as well as some popular tunes. To end the weekend, Shama Bhate`s Nad-roop presents `Space Intrigue`, a Kathak performance incorporating varied genres of music.