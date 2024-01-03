Carrie Underwood Launches Carr-Dio by Carrie’s Country on Siriusxm

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Carrie Underwood joined the SiriusXM lineup withher very own year-round channel, CARRIES COUNTRY (Ch. 60), back in June. Now, the eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist is creating a second channel:CARR-DIO by CARRIES COUNTRY, available to stream anytime exclusively on the SiriusXM app.

CARR-DIO will also be available on satellite channel 105 from January 5th8th.

What youll hear on CARR-DIO by CARRIES COUNTRY

Expanding on the popularCARR-DIOshow from CARRIES COUNTRY, the CARR-DIO by CARRIES COUNTRY channel plays high-energy workout tracks alongside fitness advice from Carrie herself. Whether youre powering through your workout or heading to work, put your best foot forward with CARR-DIO by CARRIES COUNTRY.

One of the easiest ways to spice up a workout is with music, Carrie said. If you find the right jam and you get into it and you can dance in between sets and have a good time with it Listen to music that makes you happy or pumps you up, and go for it!

Carries favorite workout music

Curating workout songs for CARR-DIO by CARRIES COUNTRY was all about just picking music that makes you feel good, Carrie shared. I like stuff that I can either dance to or get mad with it kind of depends on my mood and what Im doing.

One of her personal favorite songs to work out to is Watch The World Burn by rock band Falling In Reverse. It switches gears a lot, and its kind of an epic song. Whenever you get a song that is just epic like, its long and visual and switching cadence I always think thats cool. So that one gets me going, she explained.

Carries fit52 app

With a passion for health and wellness, Carries creation of the CARR-DIO by CARRIES COUNTRY channel fits right in with her other ventures. Her community-powered fitness app, fit52 makes it easy to find your path to a stronger, healthier you, 52 weeks of the year. The app follows Carries fitness routines and offers hundreds of delicious, healthy recipes to help nourish your body, mind and soul to achieve your personal wellness goals. New subscribers can get a 30-day free trial here:http://fit52.com/SiriusXM

She also founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book,FIND YOUR PATH, was an instantNew York Timesbestseller. In addition, she expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021.

My workout mantra is, Just go! It doesnt have to be some epic, awesome workout every single day. Just get in there. You will not be sorry, Carrie added. You will not be disappointed in yourself if you do workout, but you might be disappointed in yourself if you dont. So get in there, get moving, whatever your best is for the day, give it!

Carrie is currently making her way up the country charts with Out Of That Truck.