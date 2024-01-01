Swedish Medical Center Announces HCA Healthcare Foundation’s $25,000 Grant to Integrated Family Community Services

Swedish Medical Center, part of HealthONE, announced that the HCA Healthcare Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) in Englewood to support this organization whose work, since its founding in 1964, is focused on alleviating hunger. The grant is one of many awarded across the country as part of HCA Healthcare Foundation’s new Health Equity Catalyst Grant Program. This year, the grants were given to nonprofits addressing food insecurity and providing access to healthy foods.

“At Swedish, we’re committed to supporting organizations and collaboratives addressing health inequities,” said Ryan Tobin, CEO, Swedish Medical Center. “Colleagues from our Emergency Department consistently volunteer as a team at IFCS, and recently helped support over 300 community children through the IFCS Helping Hands for the Holidays program.”

“Over the years, the population we serve has become much more diverse,” said Todd McPherson, Development Director for IFCS. “Support from the Health Equity Catalyst Grant will enable us to increase training for staff and volunteers around diversity, equity, and inclusion. The grant will also assist IFCS in retaining multiple language speaking staff or translation resources, allowing more outreach to diverse populations that could use support but are unaware of the resources due to language barriers. IFCS will produce marketing and informational materials in multiple languages.”

Launched in August 2023, the Health Equity Catalyst Grant Program provides one-time operating grants to support organizations and collaboratives addressing health inequities in a defined focus area in order to advance or accelerate efforts to:

• Provide culturally and structurally competent services,

• Advance high-impact health equity programming,

• Support collaborative health equity efforts, and/or

• Address root causes of health inequities.

In addition to these grants, HealthONE hosted their third-annual Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food & Nutrition Drive to help fight against food insecurity. This fall, HealthONE, including Swedish Medical Center, provided 5,330 meals to Denver-metro community food banks. In total, HCA Healthcare, its colleagues and the HCA Healthcare Foundation provided more than 1 million nutritious meals to community food banks by donating food or making financial contributions to help purchase perishable items such as milk, fruit and vegetables.

The Healthier Tomorrow Fund is a community impact fund focused on addressing high-priority community needs and advancing health equity. Since its launch in 2021, the Healthier Tomorrow Fund has committed more than $18.86 million in communities where HCA Healthcare has a presence and made grants to 79 nonprofit organizations.

About Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center is in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.

As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.