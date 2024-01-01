Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between RubLine Marketing, LLC and “corePHP,” LLC

Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of a leading outdoor recreation marketing agency, RubLine Marketing, by “corePHP.”

Rubline Marketing is the leader in outdoor recreation marketing and brand management solutions for small businesses to top-tier names in the industry. The company was established in 2008 and is renowned for its talented crew of outdoor experts. The team integrates a personal passion into its omnichannel marketing solutions, which yields remarkable results for consumer brands.

“corePHP” is a digital marketing and full-service software development firm that specializes in creating custom Content Management Systems (CMS). The company’s services include CMS agnostic development, application creation, website development and maintenance, hosting, and cybersecurity.

The founder of RubLine Marketing will remain involved in the company after the transaction to work with the ‘corePHP’ team to fuse their digital services and expand in-house capabilities.

“Working with Benchmark International was an exceptional experience. Their professionalism, extensive reach, and unwavering attention to my needs created a seamless, stress-free environment. They went above and beyond to exceed my expectations, ensuring a smooth process from start to finish. Their dedication and hard work are truly commendable. I highly recommend Benchmark International for their outstanding commitment to client satisfaction.” – President Chase Rohlfsen, RubLine Marketing

“RubLine is a marketing leader for the outdoor industry with a rapidly growing reputation that has expanded into various industries. The company engaged Benchmark to find a strategic partner who not only provides capital but would be able to scale the business through new offerings. Working with Chase to find an ideal buyer has been great, and we are excited to see this new growth phase.” – Senior Deal Analyst Claudia Roecker, Benchmark International

Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com

About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.

Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com