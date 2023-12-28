Hong Kong – Change of opening hours of HKMoA, HKScM and HKSpM at weekends and on public holidays

Change of opening hours of HKMoA, HKScM and HKSpM at weekends and on public holidays ************************************************************************************



From January 2, 2024, onwards, the opening hours of the Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMoA), the Hong Kong Science Museum (HKScM) and the Hong Kong Space Museum (HKSpM) at weekends and on public holidays will be changed to 10am to 9pm, except for special designated days (see Note).



The museums are offering fabulous special exhibitions including “The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Titian and the Venetian Renaissance from the Uffizi” of the HKMoA, “China Manned Space Exhibition” of the HKScM and “Black Hole: the Information Barrier” of the HKSpM. Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibitions.



“China Manned Space Exhibition” will be staged at the HKScM and the Hong Kong Museum of History (HKMH) from December 1 to February 18, 2024. The opening hours of the HKMH will be specially adjusted during the exhibition period to align with those of the HKScM.



Note: open until 5pm on February 9, 2024 (Lunar New Year’s Eve); closed on February 10 and 11, 2024 (the first two days of the Lunar New Year); open until 9pm on February 12 and 13, 2024 (the third and fourth day of the Lunar New Year).