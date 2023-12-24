Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping with Dunkin’

WEBWIRE – Friday, December 22, 2023

Last minute gift-giving just got easier with Dunkin! Let us help you finish the last of your holiday shopping so you can relax and be merry. From festive gift cards to limited-edition chocolates, Dunkin has something for everyone.

Deck the Halls with Decadent Delights

DunkinHot Chocolate BOMBSare made to spark cheer a sweet surprise, perfectly packaged for holiday gifting, and sure to bring the family together. Made with real Belgian chocolate and filled with mini marshmallows, these seasonal treats are created in partnership with Frankford Candy. They come in four delicious flavors (Original, Mint, Dunkaccino and Spicy Hot Chocolate) and are perfect for warming up on a cold winters day. Just grab a mug and heat up some milk, and watch as the Belgian milk chocolate exterior melts away, revealing the mini marshmallows inside. Available for a limited time, you can find them at Walgreens, CVS, Amazon or FrankfordCandy.com.

Candy aficionados will rejoice when they open the gift of donut-inspired chocolates. Frankford Candy and Dunkins limited editionBox O Chocolatesis the perfect gift for candy lovers, featuring 12 individually wrapped donut-shaped chocolates. This delicious dozen is inspired by some of Dunkins most popular donut flavors- Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter and Strawberry Frosted. Packaged in a gift-ready box that resembles Dunkins iconic MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats carrier, the Dunkin Box o Chocolates is a great gift.

Find Box O Chocolates at Target, CVS, Publix and Walgreens stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

A Gift for Everyone on Your List

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with the gift of donuts from Dunkin! Not sure what to get your neighbor or mail carrier this holiday season? Show them you care with a dozen donuts festively packaged inside in our holiday donut boxes. Each dozen and half-dozen box features a cheerful gift wrap design making it a delightful surprise. Whether you choose treasured classics, like classic Glazed or Jelly donut, or opt for Chocolate or Vanilla Frosted donuts with festive holiday sprinkles, each is a thoughtful gift in its own right.

And for the person who has everything, aDunkin Gift Card in a cheerful holiday design is a great way to bring tidings of joy! Give the gift of coffee and donuts to the Dunkin lover in your life with a gift card. Stop by your local Dunkin and grab aphysical gift card, or shop online for easy to share e-giftcards. And for a limited time, were giving you even more of a reason to gift a Dunkin gift card to your loved ones! Through December 24, when you purchase at least $25 in Dunkin gift cards online atwww.dunkindonuts.com, youll receive a $5 eBonus in return*. Finish off that holiday to-do list, then reward yourself with one of Dunkins festive sweet treats using your $5 eBonus.

What are your favorite Dunkin gifts for the holidays? Let us know onFacebook,X,Instagram, andTikTok.

*Minimum purchase $25 in Dunkin Gift Cards in 1 transaction only 11/20-12/24/23 at dunkindonuts.com, excluding bulk gift cards and gift cards purchased via the Dunkin App. Limit 1 $5 eBonus per person while supplies last. Promo card value expires on 1/31/24 if not redeemed in-store or registered via the Dunkin App or on dunkindonuts.com.

** The $5 eBonus promotional card has been provided at no cost to the bearer. The value on the $5 eBonus will expire unless claimed by 11:59 p.m. ET on January 31, 2024. A guest can claim the $5 eBonus by making a purchase with the card at any participating U.S. Dunkin location on or before the expiration date or registering the $5 eBonus at dunkindonuts.com or via the Dunkin App. Once claimed, there is no expiration date or management fees for the card. Limit one eBonus per person. The $5 Bonus promotional card has no cash value and is not redeemable for cash, check or credit. The purchase and/or reload of a Dunkin card with another Dunkin card is prohibited. Dunkin is not responsible for lost or stolen cards unless registered online. Replacement card for lost or stolen registered cards issued for remaining balance reflected in Dunkin records at time reported lost or stolen. The eBonus may not be resold by any unauthorized vendors. Unauthorized resale or attempted resale is grounds for cancellation. eBonuses obtained through unauthorized channels will be void. SVC Service II Inc. is card issuer and sole obligor to card owner. SVC Service II may delegate its issuer obligations to an assignee, without recourse. If delegated, the assignee, and not SVC Service II, will be sole obligor to card owner. Use or acceptance of the $5 eBonus constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. Visit dunkindonuts.com or call 1-800-447-0013 to check the balance on the card or for customer service (please have card number ready). If you have concerns, please contact consumer service at 866-286-3253. PLEASE TREAT THIS eBONUS LIKE CASH AND SAFEGUARD IT ACCORDINGLY