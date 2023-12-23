Toy Storage Nation Offers One-of-a-Kind Membership Program for RV and Boat Storage Industry

Toy Storage Nation is offering a 10% discount for its 2024 Membership Program, opening the door to anyone interested in developing, operating and investing in the RV and boat storage industry. The discount applies to purchases completed by Jan. 31, 2024.

As the only program of its kind, the TSN Membership Program provides abundant resources for achieving success in RV and boat storage.

Members are entitled to huge discounts for vendor products and services:

· Designing, financing and building a successful toy storage business,

· Feasibility studies, consulting services, financing packages, third-party management contracts and investment insights, and

· One-day TSN Executive Workshops in 2024 (excluding Las Vegas, April 5, 2024).

Plus, members will receive the first-ever Toy Storage Nation RV and Boat Storage Handbook, written by industry experts to help navigate the process.

“This industry holds infinite opportunities for RV and boat storage developers, operators and investors,” says Amy Bix, president of Toy Storage Nation. “The TSN Membership Program will prove to be an invaluable resource for industry newcomers and seasoned professionals alike.”

Act now and save 10% using promo code: Early2024

As “the VOICE of the Recreational Vehicle Storage Industry,” Toy Storage Nation is the only organization fully dedicated to serving RV and boat storage developers, investors and operators. Founded in 2020 by an executive leadership team with more than 100 years combined experience in the B2B self-storage and media industries, Toy Storage Nation publishes extensive resources on its website; conducts one-day educational workshops across the nation; and offers the industry’s only membership program to enhance the expertise of RV and boat storage entrepreneurs, while providing an expansive networking platform to raise standards of excellence nationwide. For more information, visit toystoragenation.com.