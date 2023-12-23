Elevate January: Wine, Jazz and Curated Menus at Pavyllon London and Bar Antoine at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

London at Park Lane, England – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 22, 2023

Recently-opened Pavyllon London and Bar Antoine at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane announce a series of exciting events for the month of January 2024, catering to a diverse range of interests, from wine aficionados to jazz enthusiasts.

Un-Dry January

All month long | bordeaux by the glass

In a twist to the usual January narrative, Pavyllon London presents Un-Dry January. Guests are invited to explore a special selection of world-class Bordeaux wines, available by the glass throughout the month – the perfect opportunity for guests to revel in the winter season with wine.

Wine-Not January?

All month long | no corkage policy

Pavyllon Priv, the new private dining room at Pavyllon London, challenges the norms of Dry January with Wine-not January. Guests are encouraged to bring their own cherished bottles of wine to enjoy with their meals or at their events, with no corkage fee, allowing diners to pair their favourite wines from their personal collection with the exquisite gastronomical experience at Pavyllon Priv.

Caviar Friday

Friday, January 19 | GBP 190 per guest

On Friday, January 19, Pavyllon London will offer a special five-course Caviar Friday menu; the menu features culinary masterpieces such as the Badaboum Egg with oscietra caviar, sorrel, dalish smoked salt and salmon cream, ensuring a truly decadent dining experience.

Power Womens Wednesdays

Every Wednesday from January 10 | 7:00 pm onwards

Bar Antoine dedicates every Wednesday evening, starting from January 10, to Power Womens Wednesdays. This event offers a platform for professional women to network and connect, accompanied by a complimentary Ikigai cocktail and an assortment of exquisite bites.

Jazz Tuesdays

Every Tuesday from January 16 | 7:00 pm onwards

From January 16, onwards, Bar Antoine will host Jazz Tuesdays, providing guests with a perfect escape from the weekly hustle. Happy Hour specials combined with live performances offer a serene and rejuvenating mid-week experience for guests seeking relaxation and entertainment.

Sips and Sounds Vinyl Night

Every last Thursday from January 25 | 8:00 pm onwards

Commencing on January 25, Bar Antoine introduces Sips and Sounds Night on the last Thursday of every month. This event merges the charm of classic vinyl music with expertly crafted cocktails, each paired with a vinyl track selected by guests.

To find out more and book, click here or email pavyllon@akacomms.com.