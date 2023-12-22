Meares Property Advisors Announces Liquidation of Charleston Lamp Company

Charleston Lamp Company Announces Closure after 42 Years in Business.

After four decades of illuminating homes with its distinctive selection of linen and parchment lamp shades, designer lamps, table lighting, chandeliers, and lighting accessories, Charleston Lamp Company announces the closure of its doors. The company has been an iconic presence in the lighting industry, serving as the exclusive destination for discerning customers between Savannah, Georgia, and the North Carolina line.

Meares Property Advisors, Inc. (formerly Meares Auctions, Inc.) has been entrusted with the task of liquidating the assets of Charleston Lamp Company. The renowned auction house is set to conduct a series of auctions to give customers an opportunity to acquire these unique and timeless lighting pieces.

Meares Property Advisors, Inc will be hosting three separate online auctions to liquidate the inventory. Each auction will feature a curated selection of linen and parchment lamp shades, designer lamps, table lighting, chandeliers, and various lighting accessories. The auctions present a rare chance for customers to own a piece of the unique and distinguished collection that has been a hallmark of Charleston Lamp Company.

“We are excited to partner with Charleston Lamp to assist in the closure of their business. Louis and Todd have been a joy to work with as they wind down their operations,” added Darron Meares, President of Meares Property Advisors, Inc.

The inventory will be divided into three auctions, providing participants with the flexibility to register for one or all three auctions using the same bid number. This innovative approach allows bidders to explore the entire range of offerings and secure their favorite pieces from Charleston Lamp Company.

Auction Dates:

December 20 – December 27 – 500 Lots of lamps, shades, decorative items

December 20 – December 28 – 500 Lots of chandeliers, lamps and shades

December 20 – December 29 – 422 Lots of lamps, shades, lighting parts and accessories

Participants can register for the auctions on the Meares Property Advisors, Inc website www.SoldSC.com. Detailed information about the items, bidding process, and auction logistics can also be found on their website.

For media inquiries, please contact: Darron Meares, President, Meares Property Advisors, Inc. at 864.947.2000.

About Charleston Lamp Company: Charleston Lamp Company has been a pillar of the lighting industry in Charleston and surrounding areas, offering an exclusive selection of linen and parchment lamp shades, designer lamps, table lighting, chandeliers, and lighting accessories for over 42 years. The company has been dedicated to providing quality and style to its customers, making it a beloved destination for lighting enthusiasts.

About Meares Property Advisors, Inc: Meares Property Advisors, Inc is a leading auction and appraisal firm specializing in the sale of real estate, equipment, and personal property. With a commitment to professionalism and excellence, Meares Property Advisors, Inc provides comprehensive auction services to clients across various industries.