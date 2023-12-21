Press Release

•



Dec 20, 2023 10:00 EST

National Handyman Service Company Offers Gazebo Installation, Swing Set Assembly and Other Services to Create a Backyard Oasis

DALLAS, December 20, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

FixTman, a national handyman service provider, is pleased to announce its specialized outdoor furniture assembly services, with a particular emphasis on gazebo installation and swing set assembly. Our dedicated professionals are ready to transform your backyard into a serene and enjoyable space for the warmer months ahead.

Understanding the importance of a gazebo as a centerpiece in your garden, FixTman provides expert gazebo installation services. Our skilled technicians ensure your gazebo is aesthetically pleasing, structurally sound and durable, creating the perfect outdoor shelter for family gatherings and moments of relaxation.

Children’s laughter and the joy of play are essential to any backyard. FixTman’s swing set assembly service guarantees a safe and sturdy setup of your children’s play equipment. Our experts take pride in playset installations that are fun and meet all safety standards, giving you peace of mind while your children play.

Additionally, FixTman offers a comprehensive range of services for assembling outdoor furniture and patio sets. Whether it’s a cozy outdoor sofa, a stylish patio dining set or practical outdoor equipment, our team ensures a seamless and efficient assembly process so you can enjoy your outdoor space easily and comfortably. You can rely on our techs for expert outdoor equipment assembly and patio furniture assembly services. Have a grill assembly project? No worries. We have you covered. Even patio furniture set assembly is a snap with our team on the job.

With over 450 technicians across 22 states, FixTman is committed to providing top-notch service with a focus on customer satisfaction. Let us handle the complexities of outdoor furniture assembly so you can focus on enjoying the beautiful spring season in your perfectly set-up backyard.

The company is also pleased to announce the launch of its mobile app for iOS and Android. Booking a FixTman service is now easier than ever with the handy app, which lets you schedule and track your project. Download the app today and experience its simplicity firsthand.

For more information and media inquiries, contact FixTman’s knowledgeable team at info@fixtman.com or 1-888-493-0064.

Source: FixTman