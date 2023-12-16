Regional Cheesemaker Wins Grant To Expand Line Of Internationally-recognized Gouda

The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farm, LLC is one of only seven Pennsylvania dairy processors to be awarded a Dairy Processor Expansion Grant by the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC).

LATROBE, Pa. – Dec. 14, 2023 – PRLog — Latrobe, Pennsylvania: The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farm, LLC is one of only seven Pennsylvania dairy processors to be awarded a Dairy Processor Expansion Grant by the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC). In partnership with the USDA, the NE-DBIC granted nearly $300,000 to the multi-generational, family-owned and operated farmstead creamery, which produces some of our region’s best-loved cheeses. The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms will use the award to increase production of their brined cheeses, including their 1976 Reserve Gouda, silver medalist in the 2023 World Cheese Awards competition and 1st place winner in its class at World Dairy Expo 2023.

The application process was rigorous, consisting of multiple rounds of project descriptions, projected outcomes, market analyses, and presentations. The NE-DBIC committee of industry experts selected The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms as a grant winner in recognition of the creamery’s potential to quickly scale production, contribute to the diversity of high-quality dairy available to consumers, and galvanize to the regional economy by increasing milk usage from other local family-owned farms.

The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms will use the funding provided by the NE-DBIC to purchase a custom-built brine tank with advanced features that automatically filter brine and maintain salinity. They will also add an innovative above-ground, eco-friendly integrated aging system—a cheese “cave” where the cheeses will mature in an environment of precisely controlled temperature, humidity, and airflow. “It’s exciting because this kind of equipment is not usually found at the artisan level,” explained Jason Frye, Partner and Head Cheesemaker at The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms. “So, this will not just bolster our production, it will also ensure consistency of the very best quality cheeses.”

Brined cheeses are hard or soft rindless cheeses that are salted in a brine. They have varying textures and are usually white and formed in a wheel shape. The Creamery at Pleasant Lane farms has found much success with their brined cheeses, supplying dozens of local restaurants and grocers, and selling through mail-order, artisan shops, and farmers markets throughout the Laurel Highlands. The NE-DBIC grant will enable increased production of their sought-after 1976 Reserve Gouda, as well as support the regional family farms that will supply the milk needed for new product launches. Within the next 18 months, The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms will introduce a butterkase, several alpine-style cheeses, a cider-washed gouda, and additional gouda flavors to their product line.

The Creamery Pleasant Lane Farm’s cheeses can be purchased individually or in sampler gift boxes at www.pleasantlanefarms.com.