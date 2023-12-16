Prime Marketing New Jersey Champions Philippine Delegates for 2024 Queen of the World Pageant

Prime Marketing, a renowned marketing and PR agency in the USA, proudly announces its support for the Philippine representatives at the 2024 Queen of the World Pageant. As the executive producer of the inaugural Queen of the World Philippines Legacy Competition in October 2023, Prime Marketing is committed to redefining beauty and empowerment standards in the pageant industry.

The 2023 event in Pampanga, Philippines, marked the official launch of Queen of the World Philippines, a platform that embodies “Beauty From Ashes.” This initiative serves as the precursor to the prestigious 2024 International Queen of the World Pageant in the United States.

Prime Marketing is thrilled to support the Philippine delegates: Miss Philippines Ysabelle Lindo, Ms. Philippines Joyce Azanza, Mrs. Philippines Remi Von Strombeck, and Elite Philippines Meljorie Dizon. These exemplary women represent the essence of empowerment, grace, and transformative beauty.

In April 2024, Prime Marketing will honor these inspiring representatives with a welcome dinner in New York City, celebrating their journey to the international stage. This event symbolizes the agency’s commitment to these remarkable women and the values they stand for.

The Queen of the World Philippines pageant, a non-profit initiative powered by Prime Marketing, focuses on women’s empowerment and community service in the Philippines. It signifies a promise fulfilled and the beginning of an enduring legacy.

Prime Marketing extends its best wishes to these distinguished queens for the 2024 International Queen of the World Pageant and remains dedicated to fostering positive change and diversity in the global community.