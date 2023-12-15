Marta Febos Selected as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Marta Febos of Parlin, New Jersey, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.

About Marta Febos

Marta Febos is a retired teacher, having served almost 30 years with the New York City Department of Education where she taught bilingual education and technology. She is currently an author, with a poetry book entitled, “Collection of Poems” and the administrative secretary for the local Community Housing Organization.

Always an active participant in her professional community, Febos was part of an organization called Teachers Helping Teachers. She also received a Teacher of the Year Award. She also wrote many grants for the school resulting in the school receiving a million-dollar grant.

“The biggest challenge I had was making sure that each and every child learned. I created a diverse technology bilingual curriculum and a curriculum guide for teachers called, “Classrooms without Walls” to incorporate differentiated learning within the classroom,” said Febos.

Marta earned a B.S. in Computer Systems Analyst from Baruch College, an M.S. in Bilingual Education, and an M.S. in Educational Administration, both from Adelphi University.

In her spare time, Marta enjoys singing, swimming, dancing, walking, and writing.

