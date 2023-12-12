RX Japan Gathers Over 500 International Exhibitors Related to Digital Construction, Smart Building, and Real Estate Innovation at Japan Build Tokyo 2023

Marking its 8th year, Japan Build Tokyo continues to cement its position as one of the premier exhibitions for international businesses in the building and housing industries. Apart from the events standard annual exhibition highlights on housing and building materials and equipment, for the 2023 edition, Japan Build Tokyo spotlights advanced technologies related to smart appliances, AI applications, IoT-backed housing and building tools and systems, renovation technologies, anti-disaster facilities, real estate innovations, and net zero energy systems and services.

Exhibitors for Japan Build Tokyo 2023 will be grouped according to the events sub-shows namely Building Material & Housing Equipment Expo, Smart Building Expo, Smart Home Expo, Building Renovation Expo, Real Estate Tech Expo, Digital Construction Expo, Retail Digital Transformation Expo, and the newly added Green Building Expo.

Recognizing the demand brought about by the increase of implementation on the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM), Civil Information Modeling (CIM), and Computer-Aided Design, Japan Build Tokyo 2023 also attracted firms from different parts of the world with related building and construction solutions.

An expected 35,000 international visitors will witness first-hand the expertise of influential companies in digital construction including Autodesk, a global software leader in architecture and building design; NTT Docomo Inc., Japans largest telecommunications company venturing into digital transformation for large-scale plant construction sites; Honeywell, a multinational solutions provider of building technologies; Hexagon, a global company offering infrastructure solutions with digital reality, software, and autonomous technologies; and Trimble, a civil construction software and management technology firm.

With smart home also a forefront topic at Japan Build Tokyo 2023, exhibitors such as global semiconductor firm NXP, international smart lock company Akuvox, electronic devices providers NEC and Elecom, premier developer Mitsubishi Estate, and major intercom company Aiphone are among those that will populate the show floor with their products.

Every year, we at RX Japan make sure that theres something new within Japan Build Tokyo. This is also how we respond to the dynamic building and construction industry. As we move closer to the milestone 10th year of Japan Build Tokyo, exhibitors, visitors, and all our partners can look forward to more next-generation innovations covering the important facets of construction both the technology and sustainability areas at Japan Build Tokyo, said Bunta Koyasu, Show Director of Japan Build Show Management at RX Japan.

Know more about Japan Build Tokyo 2023 and register as a visitor for free via https://bit.ly/3LRoBF0.

