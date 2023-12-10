Groundbreaking New Book Explores Prophecy, Faith, and the End of Times

St Simons Island, Georgia, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, December 9, 2023

In his captivating new book, The Next Medo-Persian Empire, author W. Richard Viall takes readers on a compelling journey through prophecy, faith, and the future. Mr. Viall challenges traditional beliefs about the end of times and offers a fresh perspective on the intersection of prophecy and our contemporary world.

Faith has always been intricately linked with prophecy; a connection explored by Mr. Viall in his thought-provoking analysis. The book delves into biblical prophecies, unraveling their significance and exploring their role in shaping our world. From the birth and suffering of Jesus Christ to predictions of the return of the Messiah, The Next Medo-Persian Empire provides a comprehensive examination of these prophecies.

In his thought-provoking interpretation, Mr. Viall encourages readers to reconsider long-held beliefs about the time of great tribulation. A central focus of his is placed on the rise of the next Medo-Persian Empire as a crucial sign in the unfolding of these prophecies.

Mr. Viall was recently featured on the show Spotlight with Logan Crawford where he discussed the implications of the re-forming of the modern day Medo-Persian Empire. He also shared his insights on the rapture, the prophecies, and delved briefly into the controversial topic of the antichrist. The full interview can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/l3VQGEcrgY8?si=IhCROtKm6WTQBci4

W. Richard Viall, with 39 years in Law Enforcement and 27 years as a law enforcement instructor, brings a unique perspective to the exploration of prophecy. His diverse spiritual journey, from a small country Baptist church in upstate Pennsylvania to embracing Catholicism, coupled with his passion for religion, forms the foundation for his insightful analysis in The Next Medo-Persian Empire.

The Next Medo-Persian Empire

W. Richard Viall

Paperback: $13.95

E-book: $2.99

The book is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.