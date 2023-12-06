SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest

SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors.

The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared vision for promoting the understanding and use of SAS. To that end, the STA Forum is actively planning an interoperability plugfest for the spring of 2024.

“We are excited to support and welcome the first STA Forum Board of Directors in the continuing work as part of SNIA,” said Dr. J Metz, Chair, SNIA Board of Directors. “Paving the way forward with an upcoming SAS plugfest, the first as a SNIA Forum, the new STA Board has a great opportunity to drive the future of ongoing cooperation with the joint membership, resources, and success of the STA Forum within SNIA.”

The 2024 STA Forum Board of Directors is:

Officers:

Chair: Cameron T. Brett, Senior Director of Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing, KIOXIA America, Inc.

Vice Chair: Jeremiah Tussey, Product Marketing Manager, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.

Secretary: Egide Murisa, Industry Standards Engineer, Molex LLC

Treasurer: Paul Coddington, Mechanical Engineer, Amphenol Corporation

Directors At-Large:

Pankaj Kalra, Senior Product Planning Manager, Samsung Electronics

Rick Kutcipal, Product Planning, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom Inc.

Arie van der Hoeven, Cloud Ecosystem Lead, Seagate Technology PLC

“The SAS ecosystem continues to grow, and our consistent leadership team underscores that industry commitment,” said Cameron T. Brett, STA Forum Chair, Board of Directors, “We are looking forward to our next SAS plugfest this spring, and continued SAS technology interoperability and optimization.”

For more information on the next SAS plugfest go here: https://www.snia.org/groups/scsi-trade-association-sta-forum/sas-plugfests

The following companies are members of STA:

Amphenol Corporation

BizLink Technology Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

ConnPro

Intel Corporation

KIOXIA Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Molex, LLC

Samsung Electronics

Seagate Technology PLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.

Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc.

For more information on membership, email membership@snia.org.

If you are interested in setting up a press briefing, please contact Alice.Tate@snia.org

About SNIA STA Forum

SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA) promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The former SCSI Trade Association, established in 1996, has joined SNIA to further its mission of communicating the benefits of SAS technology to the industry.

About SNIA

SNIA is a not-for-profit global organization made up of corporations, universities, startups, and individuals. The members collaborate to develop and promote vendor-neutral architectures, standards, and education for management, movement, and security for technologies related to handling and optimizing data. SNIA focuses on the transport, storage, acceleration, format, protection, and optimization of infrastructure for data. Learn more at www.snia.org.