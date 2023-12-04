SAS continues top score ranking in Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion

AI and analytics leader once again secures score of 100 on Human Rights Campaign Foundations assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality



SAS has received the top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. As the nations foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, the CEI recognition deems SAS as anadvocate of inclusive workplace policiesfor LGBTQ+ employees in the US and globally.

SAS has always taken pride in fostering an inclusive workplace culture where employees are encouraged to be their authentic selves, said Danielle Pavliv, SAS Chief Diversity Officer. We believe that providing a safe and inclusive environment for all employees and consistently seeking opportunities to improve our efforts are simply the right things to do. Receiving the Equality 100 Award validates the SAS commitment to inclusion and equality for all employees at work and in life.

For more than 45 years, SAS has earned a reputation of prioritizing employee well-being and providing supportive resources for its workforce, including equitable rewards and an inclusive work environment for LGBTQ+ employees. In fact, SAS was one of the first to offer US same-sex domestic partners benefits as early as 1997, when there were limited legal protections or requirements for LGBTQ+ workers. Since then, SAS has continued to grow its programs and benefits for LGBTQ+ employees with a focus on ensuring that all employees feel supported to bring their full selves to work.

Bennett McAuley, SAS Human Resources Program Manager, says these efforts help empower and inspire employees like him. Being gender-divergent in the workplace may not feel like a safe option at some companies, but SAS nurtures an environment where it can be, said McAuley. In recent years, SAS has introduced new trans-specific programming and initiatives that our employee base has proudly embraced, including yearly events for Trans Day of Visibility and Trans Awareness Week, a gender transition guide, a Gender Queeries support group and more. As a trans man, it has been deeply rewarding and meaningful to be a part of this platform and space for my fellow trans and non-binary colleagues.

TheCEIrates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million US workers and an additional 18 million outside of the US. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion, said RaShawn Shawnie Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion.

Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families.

In addition to being named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company this year and securing a top score on the Disability Equality Index, SAS also regularlyreceives distinctionsas a top place to work for parents and families, women, millennials and more.

Learn what makes SAS agreat place to work.

