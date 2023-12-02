L-Tron to Attend Fire Chief Association (IAFC)Technology Summit International

IRVING, Texas – Nov. 30, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team will attend the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) 2023 Technology Summit International (TSI) from December 5-7th 2023 in Irving, TX. The Summit will take place at the Irving Convention Center and focus on how to practically implement technology to benefit firefighter safety and decision-making processes.

The L-Tron team will attend the Summit with the patented OSCR360 System, which provides innumerable in-house training opportunities for fire departments. OSCR360 also serves as a powerful arson investigation, evidence organization, and courtroom presentation tool.

The Technology Summit International (TSI), is geared toward fire chiefs, fire service technologies, and other leaders in the field of fire service. Dozens of informational breakout sessions are scheduled throughout the Summit, which will include topics such as: the National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS), artificial intelligence (AI), drones, health and wellness technology, technology for combating wildfires, and more. The TSI will also include multiple networking opportunities and numerous exhibits from innovative technology companies.

L-Tron team members Andy McNeill and Julianne Pangal will be available at Booth 127 to demo OSCR360 throughout the Summit. OSCR360 plays an instrumental role in firefighter training practices, providing a practical and cost-effective means for departments to train in-house on a regular basis. OSCR360 training opportunities include firefighter safety, investigations, fire science, ventilation strategies, search and rescue, active threats, high risk scenarios, and more (https://www.l- tron.com/oscr360- in-house-training- for-fire…). In addition to training, fire departments utilize OSCR360 to safely access and investigate dangerous structures and hazardous environments. From training and preparation to investigation and criminal proceedings, OSCR360 efficiently captures, stores, organizes, and presents the details from every fire, hazmat, motor vehicle and environmental scene.

Additional Information

To learn more about the IAFC and the 2023 Technology Summit, please visit https://tsi23.eventscribe.net/ index.asp.

About L-Tron Corporation

L-Tron has partnered with first responders for over two decades, providing equipment, service, training, and support to fire departments and other public safety organizations. L-Tron proudly supports educational conferences nationwide, as well as non-profit organizations. L-Tron products are built from the voices of our customers, meaning that our public safety products are a direct result of the ideas and feedback we’ve heard from you. Your feedback matters because “Your Success is our Purpose.”