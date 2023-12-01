Joe Santora Achieves Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional Designation

In a momentous achievement, Joe Santora has successfully earned the Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) designation offered by the Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University in conjunction with the M&A Source. Mr. Santora joins an elite group as one of less than 500 global professionals to hold this designation. This prestigious certification signifies Joe’s dedication to excellence and expertise in the complex field of mergers and acquisitions.

Kennesaw State University’s rigorous program equips professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the intricacies of mergers and acquisitions. Certification is focused on the special interests of M&A intermediaries serving private companies in the middle market and business owners preparing for acquisition or sale. Joe demonstrated a high level of competence and a commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends. His commitment to advancing his career is underscored by this significant milestone.

“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for your participation in the Certified M&A Professional program. It was so nice to get to know you and learn a little about your work. I hope we can stay in touch and continue to build our networks and community of practice,” said Jen Renshaw, Director Executive Education at Coles College of Business Kennesaw State University.

“I appreciate the support received during the certification journey. I believe continuing education is critical to my professional and personal success. I look forward to applying the acquired knowledge in mergers and acquisitions endeavors to better serve my current and future clients,’” said Joe Santora.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Joe Santora

Transworld Business Advisors

336.355.0250 ext. 101

jsantora@tworld.com

www.centralcarolinabusinessbroker.com

About Joe Santora:

Mr. Santora is a multi-location Transworld Business Advisors franchise owner, business broker, franchise consultant, and M&A advisor based in High Point, NC. Joe dedicates his time to the industry through continuing education, industry involvement, and volunteer work. Joe is a past president of the Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) and served as a board member for six consecutive years. Joe was recently elected as mentor at SCORE, an organization dedicated to supporting small businesses. With a passion for business, Joe has consistently demonstrated a commitment to professional development and excellence in the field of M&A and business brokerage.

About Kennesaw State University:

Kennesaw State University is a renowned institution committed to providing high-quality education and professional development opportunities. The Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional program is one of the university’s premier offerings, equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for success in the dynamic field of mergers and acquisitions.

About M&A Source:

M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities.

About Transworld Business Advisors:

Transworld Business Advisors is the world leader in the marketing and sales of businesses, mergers and acquisitions, and franchises. Transworld Business Advisors is the world’s largest business brokerage with a global network of brokers in over 25 countries. Established for over forty years, Transworld offers the professional services that successfully bring buyers and seller together.