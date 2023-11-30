Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley receives $1.4 million contribution from ASML

Funds will support STEM programming, summer enrichment programs, and teen programming

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley with ASML

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Nov. 28, 2023 – PRLog — Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV) is thrilled to announce ASML, a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry, has contributed $1.4 million to support BGCSV’s STEM programming, summer enrichment programs, and teen programming.

“We are immensely grateful for ASML’s extraordinary generosity. This monumental contribution marks a historic moment for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley,” said Steve Wymer, BGCSV President and CEO. “While the challenges facing underserved youth in Silicon Valley have never been greater, BGCSV is stepping into this moment with remarkable support from innovative, strategic, and dedicated partners like ASML. This financial contribution is the single largest donation to BGCSV in our 79-year history and we are thrilled to play a part in ASML’s commitment to community. With this transformative support, we can empower and inspire a new generation of innovators, leaders, and dreamers. This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration and the profound impact we can create when the community and Silicon Valley tech industry unite for a common purpose. Together, we are shaping a brighter future, where every child in Silicon Valley has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

Over the past year, BGCSV has doubled its impact and now serves more than 5,000 kids in Silicon Valley. Boys & Girls Clubs play a vital role in helping transform the lives of millions of young people across this country through positive interactions with caring adults and potentially life-enhancing programs.

“We feel privileged to participate as a valued partner in the communities in which ASML employees live, work and play. Expanding our longstanding support of the Boys & Clubs of Silicon Valley will help scale our effort to drive positive social impact,” said Leah Sicat, ASML Global Head of Employee Impact & Regional Community Engagement. “Our Silicon Valley team is especially proud of the significant investment ASML is making in the development of Santa Clara County youth with this donation.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for over 75 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.