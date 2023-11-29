United Financial Group NO FICO Required, residential loans, 7 days closing, up to $2 million

United Financial Group has paved the way for developers and investors to continue to succeed by offering flexible options to support borrowers. We offer unique debt financing solutions for real estate projects across the U.S.

NEW YORK – Nov. 27, 2023 – PRLog — United Financial Group Introduces Flexible Financing Solutions for Real Estate Projects

United Financial Group, a leading financing company based in New York, is pleased to announce its commitment to supporting developers and investors with flexible debt financing options for real estate projects across the United States. Specializing in residential rehab, fix and flip, commercial bridge, hard money, and construction loans for multi-family, apartments, hotels, offices, and warehouses, United Financial Group aims to provide tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of borrowers.

As part of their new loan programs for December 2023, United Financial Group offers fast loan closings in just 7 days, without being FICO score driven and without ratio considerations. They cater to borrowers seeking investment properties, rehab loans, and quick lines of credit for down payments and closing costs. Additionally, United Financial Group provides business funding solutions with collateral options.

The program highlights include:

– Competitive rates starting as low as 8.99%

– Loan amounts ranging from $50,000 to $2 million

– Nationwide coverage

– No minimum FICO score requirement

– Availability of both 30-year fixed and short-term options

– YSP/Brokers protected

United Financial Group specializes in hard money straight asset-based lending, offering loan-to-value ratios of up to 70% (with an extended program allowing for 75-80%*), and 100% combined loan-to-value allowed. Stated income, no-documentation loans are available, with FICO scores not being a determining factor. United Financial Group accepts all property types, including residential, multi-family, commercial, industrial, and land.

For borrowers seeking home equity loans for investment properties, primary residences, or second homes, United Financial Group provides attractive options. These loans feature interest rates of up to 11%, a minimum FICO score requirement of 600, no-documentation requirements, and fully amortized payments based on a 30-year term. The closing process typically takes 2 to 3 weeks.

United Financial Group also introduces new programs effective from December 2023 for commercial projects. These programs offer attractive terms such as flexible loan terms of up to 5 years, no prepayment penalties, loan-to-value ratios of up to 85%, rates starting from 6% per annum, fees as low as 2%, and loan sizes ranging from $1 million to $50+ million nationally. Real estate collateral is accepted, and various property types, including multifamily, churches, condos, offices, retail spaces, hotels, industrial properties, mixed-use developments, and land, are eligible.

United Financial Group’s financing solutions provide short-term, competitively priced funding to execute business plans, stabilize assets, and bring projects to successful completion. The company’s risk-managed approach emphasizes multifamily, industrial, and office collateral in regions experiencing strong population and GDP growth.

For more information about United Financial Group’s flexible financing solutions, please contact their dedicated team at 1844-323-3863 or visit their website at https://unitedfinancialgroup.us/ united-home.

About United Financial Group:

United Financial Group is a leading financing company headquartered in New York, specializing in providing tailored debt financing solutions for real estate projects. With a focus on residential rehab, fix and flip, commercial bridge, hard money, and construction loans, United Financial Group offers flexible options to support diverse borrower needs. Their risk-managed approach and commitment to exceptional customer service set them apart in the industry.

Contact: