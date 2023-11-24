Yara share purchases and mandatory notification of trades

WEBWIRE – Friday, November 24, 2023

Yara and the Foundation for employees shares in Yara havepurchased shares in the market as part of both the Employee share purchase program in Norway, on behalf of Yaras Group Executive Board members and as part of Yaras share based remuneration (SBR) program.

As part of Yaras employee share purchase program in Norway, the Foundation for employees shares in Yara (Stiftelsen for ansattes aksjer i Yara) has today purchased in the market a total of 44,000 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) at an average price of NOK 366.0686 per share.

On behalf of Yaras Group Executive Board members, Yara has today purchased in the market a total of 9,971 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) at an average price of NOK 366,3114 per share. In addition, Yara has purchased in the market a total of 4,414 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) at an average price of NOK 366.3114 per share to be allocated to members of Yaras SBR program who are not part of Yaras Group Executive Board.

Permanent Yara employees in Norway can take part in the annual offer to buy Yara shares for a value of either NOK 7,500, NOK 15,000 or NOK 30,000. Based on the three alternatives, Yara employees purchased either 20 Yara shares, 41 Yara shares or 82 Yara shares at NOK 365.40 per share. In total, Yara employees purchased 44,067 Yara shares from the Foundation for employees shares in Yara. A total of 624 employees participated in the program. Following these transactions, the Foundation for employees shares in Yara currently owns 583 Yara shares.

In order to support alignment between members of the Group Executive Board and the shareholder interests, it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board that participate in the SBR program, every year as a minimum – in addition to the shares received as part of the SBR – invest in Yara shares an amount equaling the lowest amount received as net, after tax STIP (Short Term Incentive Program) payout for the preceding year or the net amount received as SBR for the relevant year. Such investments should be made until their shareholding amounts to their gross annual remuneration package, including pension. Guidelines on salary and other remuneration for executive personnel are further described in the 2023 guidelines on salary and other remuneration for executive personnel.

Share purchases by and on behalf of the following members of Yaras Group Executive Management members, Yara Board members and Deputy Board members are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether bought 1,910 shares and following this purchase, owns 54,805 Yara shares.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Thor Giver bought 319 shares and following this purchase, owns 10,515 Yara shares.

EVP Europe Mnica Andrs Enrquez bought 1,609 shares and following this purchase, owns 7,671 Yara shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 1,501 shares and following this purchase, owns 8,827 Yara shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 1,698 shares and following this purchase, owns 9,831 Yara shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Johan Labby bought 322 shares and following this purchase, owns 322 Yara shares.

EVP & General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 1,364 shares and following this purchase, owns 16,495 Yara shares.

EVP People, Process & Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 1,248 shares and following this purchase, owns 4,323 Yara shares.

Board member Rune Bratteberg bought 82 shares and following this purchase, owns 578 Yara shares.

Board member Ragnhild Flesland Himyr bought 82 shares and following this purchase, owns 486 Yara shares.

Board member Geir O. Sundb bought 82 shares and following this purchase, owns 550 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Sandra Kristine Aakre bought 82 shares and following this purchase, owns 94 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Per Harald Eriksen bought 82 shares and following this purchase, owns 146 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Kari Marie Nstberg bought 41 shares and following this purchase, owns 594 Yara shares.

Board member Veronique Elisabeth Anahid Revoy bought 82 shares and following this purchase, owns 1,185 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Inge Stabk bought 82 shares and following this purchase, owns 735 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Vidar Viskjer bought 82 shares and following this purchase, owns 578 Yara shares.

Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik bought 41 shares. Steinar Sletten, closely associated to Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik, bought 41 shares. Following these purchases, Eva Safrine Aspvik and her close associates own 1,066 Yara shares in total.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yaras ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industrys only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

