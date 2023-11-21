Hong Kong – Judiciary expresses sorrow over passing of Lord Walker NPJ

Judiciary expresses sorrow over passing of Lord Walker NPJ **********************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Judiciary:



The Judiciary today (November 20) expressed deep sadness over the passing of the Right Honourable the Lord Walker of Gestingthorpe, Non-Permanent Judge (NPJ) of the Court of Final Appeal (CFA).

Lord Walker was appointed an NPJ of the CFA of Hong Kong in 2009. Since then, he had sat on the CFA on many occasions and written important judgments which have greatly enriched Hong Kong’s jurisprudence. For his contributions to and support for the rule of law in Hong Kong, he was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2019.



Lord Walker was born in the United Kingdom in 1938. He graduated from Trinity College of the University of Cambridge with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959 and was made an Honorary Fellow of that college. He was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1960 and appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1982. He was Treasurer of Lincoln’s Inn in 2010.



Lord Walker was appointed a High Court Judge of the Chancery Division, a Lord Justice of Appeal and a Lord of Appeal in Ordinary in the United Kingdom in 1994, 1997 and 2002 respectively, and a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom in 2009.



The Judiciary extends its deepest sympathies to Lady Walker and other members of his family.