Runners, Walkers: Mark Your Calendars for the 2024 Red Bank Classic 5K

Red Bank RiverCenter Announces Date for 2024 Community Event, Special Pricing & Support for YMCA’s Third-Grade Swim Program

Red Bank Family YMCA receives $10,000 from race.

RED BANK, N.J. – Nov. 17, 2023 – PRLog — Red Bank RiverCenter is pleased to announce the date and early bird pricing for the fifth edition of the Red Bank Classic 5K, a community-driven event promoting wellness and benefiting the YMCA’s vital third-grade swim program.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in the heart of downtown Red Bank, the event will bring together runners of all ages and levels for a day of fitness and community celebration with proceeds supporting swim safety for borough youth.

“Supporting our community’s health and wellness has always been at the core of the Red Bank Classic 5K,” said Bob Zuckerman, executive director of Red Bank RiverCenter, organizer of the event with support from a volunteer committee. “We’re proud to continue this tradition by not only hosting an exciting race but also contributing to the YMCA’s efforts in providing crucial swim education to our local youth.”

Last week, representatives from Red Bank RiverCenter and members of the race committee presented a donation of $10,000 to the Red Bank Family YMCA, a branch of the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, to support the annual third-grade swim program. The Y offers a week of free swim lessons and water safety instruction to all borough third graders before the summer season begins and children head to the beach, lakes and pools.

“The Y is grateful to Red Bank RiverCenter, the 5K community of runners, walkers and volunteers, and local businesses for the tremendous support we receive to help keep borough youth safe in and around water,” said Pam Hearn, chief development officer of the countywide YMCA.

Zuckerman said online registration for the Red Bank Classic 5K and Broad Street Dash for kids will open on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23 with special pricing. Adult registration will be available at a reduced rate of $35 and the fee for the kids run will be $17. Starting January 1, 2024, fees will increase to $40 for adults and $20 for the Broad Street Dash. On race day, prices will go up to $45 for adults and $25 for the kids run.

The 3.1-mile run and walk will begin and end on iconic Broad Street with a challenging course certified by USA Track and Field.

For registration details and event updates, visit https://www.redbank.org/ event/red-bank- classic-5k/.

About Red Bank RiverCenter

Red Bank RiverCenter is a 501c3 non-for-profit organization established in 1991 by an alliance of local businesses, property owners, residents, and other stakeholders to enhance and promote Red Bank’s downtown district as a mid-Atlantic destination for dining, shopping, and culture. Red Bank RiverCenter helms the city’s Special Improvement District to support the Red Bank business community by recruiting new businesses to town and helping them navigate the various start-up procedures, marketing and promoting the Red Bank business district and implementing capital improvement projects and beautification programs throughout the town. For more information, please visit: http://www.redbank.org.