Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Gratitude House, Help Women Recovering from Addiction

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, November 28, at their Rock Hill location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Gratitude House, a nonprofit organization working to open sober living homes for women recovering from drug or alcohol addiction. This will be the first of its kind in St. Louis County.

Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $398,796 to local nonprofit organizations.

Gratitude House will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to help cover the costs of purchasing its first home as well as beds, mattresses, bedding, towels, and kitchen and dining essentials.

Residents will participate in a 12-step program with a sponsor and support group. This holistic approach recognizes individuals must heal all aspects of themselves in order to achieve a healthy balance. As such, it prioritizes the spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical health of participants. Women at the house must also take on social responsibilities, like having a job, going to school, or doing volunteer work.

Staff members and volunteers are dedicated to providing women with a structured, supportive, and loving environment to help them reintegrate into their lives after rehab. Co-founder and Executive Director Beth Drewett, who has 3 decades of sobriety, will be the live-in housemother.

Gratitude House was founded in 2019 by a group of women in 12-step programs. They will serve 8 women at a time, who must be sober for 30 days to qualify for residency. To learn more about Gratitude House, please visit https://gratitudehousestl.org/.

