J. Xavier Supports Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud with a Stunning Salute

“That’s C.J. Stroud” (Say it Loud) is an instant smash. Native Houstonian and worldwide entertainer J. Xavier is showing major support for the winning team, “The Houston Texans” by way of a tailor-made anthem for their star MVP Quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

J Xavier, the music artist who represents NooDay Entertainment, is a national flair, alongside J Xavier the host, the performer and the all-around entertainment personality. J the humanitarian has been a spokesperson for many organizations nationwide. J has been an invited performer by the Mayor of New York for the Keep America Beautiful Campaign annually. Other than teams treading in his hometown of Texan territory, J Xavier is an anti-bullying advocate as well as anti-drugs and anti-violence advocate as well.

With everything big in Texas so is J’s reputation. J’s reputation has been that of genuine devotion and creativity to his craft. A very dedicated talent, with over 75 journalistic interviews of which would take some a lifetime to accumulate under their belt. These interviews include talks with the late and great Kobe Bryant, Lil Wayne, Nick Cannon and many more. J Xavier has also been a part of the major record label Music World Ent. with Beyonce Knowles, and he is preparing for his sophomore release with NooDay Entertainment.

To show your support for the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud, “That’s C.J.

Stroud” (Say It Loud) is available on iTunes / all digital platforms and on www.jxavierofficial.com for review. Watch the official video on www.youtube.com/JXavierTV

Contact noodayent@aol.com or (832)-878-8535 .